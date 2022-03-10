New social worker at Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center available for consultations

Thursday, March 10, 2022

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center announces new Social Worker

Jill Bieler is a licensed Social Worker who has a Master of Social Work degree and a Post-Graduate Certificate in Aging Studies.

Jill is available for free, confidential consultations to:
  • Provide advocacy and referrals for seniors to community resources for concerns related to housing, food assistance, transportation, financial, legal and mental health issues.
  • Offer emotional support and short-term counseling to seniors and their families for issues related to aging, grief and loss, adjustment to illness and caregiving.
  • Assist with applications to community agencies for services, including senior housing, utility discount programs and public benefits.

Jill is available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays by phone and in-person by appointment. 

Schedule appointments with the reception desk or by calling 206-365-1536.

The Senior Center is located in the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, facing NE 185th. The address is 18560 1st Ave NE #1.



Posted by DKH at 5:22 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  