New social worker at Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center available for consultations
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Jill Bieler is a licensed Social Worker who has a Master of Social Work degree and a Post-Graduate Certificate in Aging Studies.
Jill is available for free, confidential consultations to:
- Provide advocacy and referrals for seniors to community resources for concerns related to housing, food assistance, transportation, financial, legal and mental health issues.
- Offer emotional support and short-term counseling to seniors and their families for issues related to aging, grief and loss, adjustment to illness and caregiving.
- Assist with applications to community agencies for services, including senior housing, utility discount programs and public benefits.
Jill is available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays by phone and in-person by appointment.
Schedule appointments with the reception desk or by calling 206-365-1536.
The Senior Center is located in the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, facing NE 185th. The address is 18560 1st Ave NE #1.
0 comments:
Post a Comment