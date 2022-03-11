Jazz Vespers Sunday - online and in person
Friday, March 11, 2022
Our theme "Thin Air" will have some folk inspirations featuring brilliant vocalist Kelley Johnson, and a reflection by Andrea Chaumont.
It will be live here on Facebook but nothing beats in person, don't miss it!
In person at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church, 17440 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Started in July 2019, Jazz Vespers is a monthly program, a free event open to the whole community.
