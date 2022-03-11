Jazz Vespers Sunday - online and in person

Friday, March 11, 2022

 

Jazz Vespers is happening this Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 5pm! 

Our theme "Thin Air" will have some folk inspirations featuring brilliant vocalist Kelley Johnson, and a reflection by Andrea Chaumont. 

It will be live here on Facebook but nothing beats in person, don't miss it!


Started in July 2019, Jazz Vespers is a monthly program, a free event open to the whole community.



