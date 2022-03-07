Fircrest School public meeting re Master Development Plan





The Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Fircrest School is hosting an early community input meeting to discuss progress on the Master Development Plan that DSHS is preparing to allow for continued maintenance and redevelopment projects on the campus.





The Master Development Plan is a land use permit with the City of Shoreline that is required prior to the construction of projects on properties zoned as "Campus."





The Master Development Plan process began in later 2018, however, was put on pause due to delays in State Legislature providing direction for the future use of the campus. The planning process was relaunched in late 2021 and this meeting is required by the City of Shoreline to allow the public to learn about the Plan and provide input to DSHS and the City of Shoreline Planning Department.





Fircrest School provides support to about 200 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a residential setting. Its employees take pride in providing excellent care and service to the individuals who reside at Fircrest.





In order to continue the operations of the campus several facilities need to be upgraded as well as new facilities added. The nature of these proposed improvements will be discussed in this early community input meeting.





The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. The meeting link is:





The meeting is Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 6-8pm





Staff will be available to answer questions regarding the Master Development Plan process. The public is welcome to attend.





Agenda:





6:00pm Meeting begins

6:10pm Presentation

6:40pm Question and answer session

7:00pm Small group discussions

7:40pm Group reconvenes

8:00pm Meeting adjourns











