Local author: The Home Network Manual: The Complete Guide to Setting Up, Upgrading, and Securing Your Home Network





Marlon Buchanan’s genuine interest in home networks shines through in his writing. Taking what’s often considered a boring topic and making it palatable and even exciting is no small feat, yet Marlon manages to do this and more. His invaluable experience and expertise can help anyone from beginner to pro tackle and manage their home network concerns. He holds a bachelor’s in computer science and engineering from MIT and master’s degrees in business administration and software engineering from Seattle University. He works as an IT Director, but was previously a software engineer, business analyst, and college instructor.Marlon currently resides in Lake Forest Park, Washington with his wife and kids and hopes to make home technology topics common knowledge.You can reach Marlon at: