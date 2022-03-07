Local author: The Home Network Manual: The Complete Guide to Setting Up, Upgrading, and Securing Your Home Network
Monday, March 7, 2022
You don’t have to be a techie to have the home network you want. You just need a little guidance to get you there.
The Home Network Manual is all the help you need. This complete guide to building and improving your home network is an easy-to-understand manual for people of any technical background and level.
After reading The Home Network Manual you’ll know:
- The right way to set up a home network from scratch
- How to have reliable Wi-Fi throughout your home
- How to diagnose and fix common home network problems
- How to secure your home network from hackers
- …And so much more!
Just pick up this book and you’ll have the home network you’ve always wanted in no time! Available in Kindle, paperback, and audiobook formats in bookstores everywhere.
Here’s what others have to say about this book:
Visit TheHomeNetworkManual.com to learn more about the book.
About the author:
"A practical, comprehensive, ground-up guide to help you install and/or maintain your home network with confidence." - Reedsy Discovery
"I recommend this book to all people who have/will soon have a network installed in their homes." - Raju Chacko, Engineer and IT Consultant
“The book flows smoothly and the author really does an amazing job of covering the basics needed to understand how to work a person’s home networking system.” - Anthony Avina, Author and Book Reviewer
Visit TheHomeNetworkManual.com to learn more about the book.
About the author:
Marlon Buchanan’s genuine interest in home networks shines through in his writing. Taking what’s often considered a boring topic and making it palatable and even exciting is no small feat, yet Marlon manages to do this and more. His invaluable experience and expertise can help anyone from beginner to pro tackle and manage their home network concerns. He holds a bachelor’s in computer science and engineering from MIT and master’s degrees in business administration and software engineering from Seattle University. He works as an IT Director, but was previously a software engineer, business analyst, and college instructor.
Marlon currently resides in Lake Forest Park, Washington with his wife and kids and hopes to make home technology topics common knowledge.
You can reach Marlon at:
Marlon currently resides in Lake Forest Park, Washington with his wife and kids and hopes to make home technology topics common knowledge.
You can reach Marlon at:
- https://MarlonBuchanan.com
- https://HomeTechHacker.com
- @HomeTechHacker (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest)
0 comments:
Post a Comment