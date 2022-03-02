Enhance your career or find your next passion project at Shoreline Community College Continuing Education

Wednesday, March 2, 2022


Dive into the arts and culture, meet a wellness goal, learn new skills to enhance your career or find your next passion project with us at Shoreline Community College. Classes begin throughout the winter and no application or previous experience is required. 

Check out all of the available non-credit classes here Continuing Education | Shoreline Community College

