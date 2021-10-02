Update on explosive device found in Town of Woodway

Mayor Mike Quinn of the Town of Woodway had previously warned residents that a small explosive device had been found in the playground near Town Hall by their Public Works staff.
Our police chief has just informed me that the device was confirmed to be a firework. Our officers were able to obtain surveillance video, which indicated that the event involved individuals acting irresponsibly in the park after hours, likely without the intention of harming children or the public.
The investigation continues. Residents are reminder to call 911 if they see or hear anything suspicious.
