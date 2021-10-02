Flags at half-staff October 3 and October 4
Saturday, October 2, 2021
Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
The Governor’s Office has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, October 1, 2021. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on October 3, 2021, or first thing Monday morning, October 4, 2021.
The second flag lowering is for Monday, October 4, 2021
Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Washington State Patrol Trooper Detective Eric T. Gunderson, 37, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Monday, October 4, 2021. Trooper Detective Gunderson died in the line of duty on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Monday, October 4, 2021.
A memorial service will take place on October 4th at the Church for All Nations in Tacoma at 1:00pm.
Please call 360-902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
