Shorecrest HS Volleyball takes down the Monroe Bearcats in another 5 set victory
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
|Shorecrest Scots volleyball team
Another Monday night thriller at Shorecrest High School. The Scots took on the Monroe Bearcats Monday night, October 4, 2021 in what was sure to be a great match up.
The Scots stayed calm and continued to have a strong presence at the net with Anna Knyphausen who tallied 6 blocks and Marina Rogers with 5. The Scots fell short in game 1 19-25, bounced back in set 2 25-17, lost the third set 25-18 then pushed through 25-23 to make it to set 5. Set 5 was all Scots Volleyball 15-9.
The Scots board leaders for Monday's game are:
Shorecrest 3- Monroe 2
19 Shorecrest Leaders:
- Kills: Ally Johnson 12, Anna Knyphausen 11
- Aces: Anna Knyphausen 3
- Assists: Violet Burchak 36
- Blocks: Anna Knyphausen 6, Marina Rogers 5
- Digs: Maria Alvarez 19, Ally Johnson 14
- 18-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-23, 15-9
Who doesn’t love a Monday night thriller? Next up for the Scots is Everett High School Tuesday. First serve is 5:39 with the Varsity following at 7:15.
--Robyn Williams, Coach
0 comments:
Post a Comment