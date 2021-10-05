Shorecrest HS Volleyball takes down the Monroe Bearcats in another 5 set victory

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Shorecrest Scots volleyball team

Another Monday night thriller at Shorecrest High School. The Scots took on the Monroe Bearcats Monday night, October 4, 2021 in what was sure to be a great match up. 

The Scots stayed calm and continued to have a strong presence at the net with Anna Knyphausen who tallied 6 blocks and Marina Rogers with 5. The Scots fell short in game 1 19-25, bounced back in set 2 25-17, lost the third set 25-18 then pushed through 25-23 to make it to set 5. Set 5 was all Scots Volleyball 15-9.

The Scots board leaders for Monday's game are:

Shorecrest 3- Monroe 2
19 Shorecrest Leaders:
  •  Kills: Ally Johnson 12, Anna Knyphausen 11
  • Aces: Anna Knyphausen  3
  • Assists: Violet Burchak 36 
  • Blocks: Anna Knyphausen 6, Marina Rogers 5
  • Digs: Maria Alvarez 19, Ally Johnson 14
  • 18-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-23, 15-9

Who doesn’t love a Monday night thriller? Next up for the Scots is Everett High School Tuesday. First serve is 5:39 with the Varsity following at 7:15. 

--Robyn Williams, Coach



