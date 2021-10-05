Elizabeth Sears STEM Scholarship for young women in Edmonds

Liz Sears The AAUW Edmonds SnoKing Branch announces the Elizabeth Sears STEM Scholarship for young women. The AAUW Edmonds SnoKing Branch announces the Elizabeth Sears STEM Scholarship for young women.





The scholarship will be available to high school seniors in the Edmonds School District or attending Edmonds College in the fields of science, technology, engineering, or math.





The Branch will be working closely with student support groups RISE and MESA to provide special recognition and networking opportunities for the scholarship recipients.



Elizabeth (Liz) Sears was an exceptional science teacher with a passion for mentoring young persons.





In 1963 she was recruited to help set up the science department at the new Meadowdale High School.





Affectionately nicknamed “Mother Nature,” she was beloved by her students.



In 1975, Liz received the well-deserved honor of Washington State Teacher of the Year.



After retirement she taught in Kenya and then China where she was awarded Shanghai’s prestigious Golden Magnolia Award.



