Shop local at the Holiday Bazaar Friday and Saturday October 22-23

Get an early start on Holiday gift-giving with local arts and crafts people at the Holiday Bazaar at the Senior Center on Friday and Saturday October 22-23.













Safety protocols will be in place.



Friday and Saturday, October 22 and 23







The kitchen will be selling take out food and beverages from Chef Janice. Safety protocols will be in place. at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave N, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus. 10am to 4pm both days.

Local craftspeople and artists sell their handcrafted wares at the Holiday Bazaar. In addition there will be a Silent Auction, Bake Sale, Holiday decoration for sale, and a raffle.