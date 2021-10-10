Shop local at the Holiday Bazaar Friday and Saturday October 22-23
Sunday, October 10, 2021
Get an early start on Holiday gift-giving with local arts and crafts people at the Holiday Bazaar at the Senior Center on Friday and Saturday October 22-23.
Local craftspeople and artists sell their handcrafted wares at the Holiday Bazaar. In addition there will be a Silent Auction, Bake Sale, Holiday decoration for sale, and a raffle.
The kitchen will be selling take out food and beverages from Chef Janice.
Safety protocols will be in place.
Friday and Saturday, October 22 and 23, at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave N, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus. 10am to 4pm both days.
