Do not drive over fire hoses

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire Shoreline Fire responded to an outbuilding fire in the 18500 block of Meridian Ave N. Shoreline Fire responded to an outbuilding fire in the 18500 block of Meridian Ave N.





It took them about five minutes to knock down the fire.





However, their fire hoses were in the street and drivers on busy Meridian were driving over the hoses.





Reminder- Do NOT drive over hoses. Please drive around. This takes our hoses out of service and jeopardizes our crews life safety!