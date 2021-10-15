School district seeks applicants for committees to write pro and con statements on replacement levies

Friday, October 15, 2021

Shoreline Center photo from Google maps

Shoreline School District No. 412 is seeking applications from citizens interested in being appointed to a committee to write the pro/con statements for the King County Local Voters’ Pamphlet related to the District’s upcoming Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy ballot measure to be considered at the February 8, 2022 election.

Those interested should send their name, address, phone number and which position they represent (pro or con) to Curtis Campbell at 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155-2148, or via email to curtis.campbell@shorelineschools.org by October 22, 2021. 

The Board will take action on the appointments at its November 2, 2021 regular board meeting. You can find more information about the replacement levies at www.shorelineschools.org/levy.



