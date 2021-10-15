Live Music Is Back at Third Place Commons
Friday, October 15, 2021
Have you been missing the thrill of live music? Great news! Weekend Music is back at Third Place Commons!
Join us every Saturday and Sunday from 3-5pm to enjoy tunes from many of our longtime Commons favorites and some new surprises as well. Here’s what’s coming up:
- Saturday, October 16 – Scott Cossu (Jazz)
- Sunday, October 17 – Mach One Music (Big Band)
- Saturday, October 23 – Island Jazz Quintet (Jazz) (*Special Time: 4-6 PM)
- Sunday, October 24 – Emerald City Horns (Funk/Soul)
- Saturday, October 30 – Rainy City Riff Raff (Standards & Party Favorites)
- Sunday, October 31 – File Gumbo (Zydeco)
Unfortunately, for the time being, the dance floor remains closed. But the music is still great and the spirit of community rocks on.
So spend an afternoon with us for a musical reprieve from the worries of the world and leave with a song in your heart.
Check the Third Place Commons online calendar for details on future music dates and other upcoming events including the Lake Forest Park Prop 1 Pro and Con Forum on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs.
