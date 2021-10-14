LFP officer locates vehicle involved in road rage incident in Kenmore

Photo by Steven H. Robinson Shooting in Kenmore. Shooting in Kenmore.





Tuesday, October 12, 2021, a road rage related shooting occurred in the city of Kenmore. The suspect vehicle fled but was located by LFPPD Officer Carlsrud at 145th and SR522.





This contact allowed King County detectives to investigate and likely identify the suspect shooter.





A prime example of how our police departments work together.



