Lake Forest Park Garden Club zoom meeting

Laura Watson will speak on understory trees

On Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at on zoom, the Lake Forest Park Garden Club will hear from Laura Watson:









If interested in joining us for this talk please contact: janronzu@comcast.net for the zoom link. Attendees will receive an information list of great trees to try.





The club meeting begins at 10am and the speaker at 10:30am.













“Ten Great Under Story Trees for the Pacific NW “Laura will describe her personal experiences living with ten great understory trees for the Pacific NW. All but one of which are listed on Great Plant Picks and included “The Tree Book” by Michael Dirr and Keith Warren.