Food drive at Cedar Valley Grange Saturday

Saturday, October 9, 2021

Cedar Valley Grange food drive Saturday
Cedar Valley Grange is hosting a food drive in support of Lynnwood Food Bank on Saturday October 9, 2021 from 9am to 3pm. 

The Grange is located at 20526 52d Ave W, Lynnwood 

Help us beat our record from the spring drive of over 1,600 pounds of food! Any non- perishable food and personal hygiene items are acceptable. 

They are specifically interested in canned tomato items, pasta, holiday food items and larger size baby diapers. 

Remember they can always use grocery bags, empty egg cartons and newspaper bags.



Posted by DKH at 4:22 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  