Food drive at Cedar Valley Grange Saturday

Cedar Valley Grange food drive Saturday Cedar Valley Grange is hosting a food drive in support of Lynnwood Food Bank on Saturday October 9, 2021 from 9am to 3pm.









Help us beat our record from the spring drive of over 1,600 pounds of food! Any non- perishable food and personal hygiene items are acceptable.





They are specifically interested in canned tomato items, pasta, holiday food items and larger size baby diapers.





Remember they can always use grocery bags, empty egg cartons and newspaper bags.







