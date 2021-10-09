Food drive at Cedar Valley Grange Saturday
Saturday, October 9, 2021
The Grange is located at 20526 52d Ave W, Lynnwood
Help us beat our record from the spring drive of over 1,600 pounds of food! Any non- perishable food and personal hygiene items are acceptable.
They are specifically interested in canned tomato items, pasta, holiday food items and larger size baby diapers.
Remember they can always use grocery bags, empty egg cartons and newspaper bags.
