Begonia grandis ‘Heron's Pirouette’

This easy going Hardy Begonia may be the perfect addition to a shady corner of your garden. Mine has been thriving in a container for the past 7 years. It looks great mixed in with other perennials.





Begonia grandis 'Heron's Pirouette' Large shiny chartreuse leaves set off delicate looking clusters of pink flowers which are at their peak in September and October.





If frost hasn’t taken the blossoms they may still be in bloom at Thanksgiving.





What’s not to like!





