SU Girls G04 Tango soccer team win U-17 RCL Championship

Monday, June 21, 2021

Seattle United’s Girls G04 Tango soccer team put in a dominant performance this Spring 2020/21 season in Washington Youth Soccer’s GU17 Division III Regional Club League soccer competition. 

They finished the season first in the league, with a record of 13-2-0, earning the title of Champions. 

At one point, they were on a 12-match winning streak, and would have been favorites to win the State tournament. Alas, many hopes and dreams were dashed by the Covid-19 pandemic, with no State Cup this year.

Top row, from left:
Coach Randy Johnson, Anica Carpenter, Molly Acarregui, Jordan Standley, Teagan Aw, Alexia Gunderson, Madeline Askevold, Dacotah Poole, Carolina Harr

Bottom row, from left:
Molly Adams, Megan Hicks, Rosalyn Keppler, Kate Grutz, Jemma Sanderson, Zora La Fon, Eden Murphy, Sophia Poeschla, Bronwyn Mullins



