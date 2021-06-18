Plant exchange open at the Lake Forest Park Water District

LFPWD Plant Exchange is open!

From April to September, Lake Forest Park Water District (LFPWD) holds their annual Plant Exchange where people can bring extra plants from their yards and exchange them with plants that others have brought to share.





Consider taking part in this exchange as you tend your garden and divide plants.





The plants are located at our office just inside the entrance gate. You are welcome to drop by anytime during business hours which are Monday through Friday 8:00am to 4:30pm.



