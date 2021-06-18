Plant exchange open at the Lake Forest Park Water District

Friday, June 18, 2021

LFPWD Plant Exchange is open!

From April to September, Lake Forest Park Water District (LFPWD) holds their annual Plant Exchange where people can bring extra plants from their yards and exchange them with plants that others have brought to share. 

Consider taking part in this exchange as you tend your garden and divide plants. 

The plants are located at our office just inside the entrance gate. You are welcome to drop by anytime during business hours which are Monday through Friday 8:00am to 4:30pm. 

The community of LFP is legendary for its gardens, so let's enjoy sharing!

To start off this year’s Plant Exchange, the District brought in several native plants: Broadleaf Bluebells, Salal, Prairie Violet, Honeysuckle, Coast Gumweed, Beach Pea, and Henderson’s Checkerbloom to name a few. There are already quite a few contributions this year of various other plants and trees.

The list of guidelines is short:
  •  Identify your donations as best you can with tags.
  • Bring your plants in pots.
  • Leave as many plants as you take.
  • Please don’t bring invasive or noxious weed species (see our website for more on identifying noxious weeds)
The water district can reuse your old garden pots, and can always use any native plants you have to spare.

For more information check our website https://www.lfpwd.org/plants/

Lake Forest Park Water District
4029 NE 178th St
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155



