Case updates June 16, 2021 - Washington moves closer to reopening goal as 67.8% of people 16+ initiate vaccination

Case updates June 16, 2021



United States

Total cases 33,327,096 - 11,301 in one day

Total deaths 598,301 - 335 in one day

Washington state Total confirmed cases 410,195 - 375 new since yesterday

Probable (additional) cases 35,929 - 63 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 24,930 - 19 since yesterday

Total deaths 5,810- 9 new since yesterday.

King county

Total confirmed cases 106,701 - 68 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 6,300 - 8 new since yesterday

Total deaths 1,611 - 1 new since yesterday

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)

Total confirmed cases 25,279 - 24 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 1,418 - 5 new since yesterday

Total deaths 416 - 0 new since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

Total confirmed cases 2,462 - 2 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 206 - 1 new since yesterday

Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

Total confirmed cases 325 - 0 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday

Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday

As of June 14, 2021 more than 7,528,340 doses of vaccine have been given across the state and more than 4.1 million people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Washington is getting closer to its 70% initiation goal. Combining data from the Washington State Immunization Information System (IIS) with aggregate data from the Department of Defense (DoD) and Veterans Affairs (VA), 67.81% of people 16 and older have initiated vaccination across the state. This information can be found on the DOH data dashboard , which is updated three times per week.