Case updates June 16, 2021 - Washington moves closer to reopening goal as 67.8% of people 16+ initiate vaccination

Friday, June 18, 2021


The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) continues to make progress with our COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration efforts.

As of June 14, 2021 more than 7,528,340 doses of vaccine have been given across the state and more than 4.1 million people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Washington is getting closer to its 70% initiation goal. Combining data from the Washington State Immunization Information System (IIS) with aggregate data from the Department of Defense (DoD) and Veterans Affairs (VA), 67.81% of people 16 and older have initiated vaccination across the state. This information can be found on the DOH data dashboard, which is updated three times per week.

United States 
  • Total cases 33,327,096 - 11,301 in one day
  • Total deaths 598,301 - 335 in one day

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 410,195 - 375 new since yesterday
  • Probable (additional) cases 35,929 - 63 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 24,930 - 19 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 5,810- 9 new since yesterday.  

King county  
  • Total confirmed cases 106,701 - 68 new since yesterday   
  • Total hospitalizations 6,300 - 8 new since yesterday  
  • Total deaths 1,611 - 1 new since yesterday

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 25,279 -  24 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 1,418 -  5 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 416 -  0 new since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 2,462 -  2 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 206 - 1 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 325 -   0 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday

