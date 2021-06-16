New mural will commemorate Juneteenth
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
|Juneteenth mural will be painted on the wall of the storage facility facing the park at Town Center and the Interurban Trail. Google earth view.
ShoreLake Arts and the City of Shoreline are delighted to announce that artists Myron Curry and Cynncear Easley have been commissioned to create a new mural in recognition of Juneteenth on the west-facing wall of Shoreline Storage Court at Midvale Ave N and N 178th St.
Find out about the artists and the project at shorelakearts.org/post/juneteenth-mural-2021.
Come check out the mural and meet the artists from 2:30pm to 4:30pm on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Midvale Ave N and N 178th St in Shoreline, WA. And head over to Black Coffee Northwest beforehand for the Black Business Marketplace from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Masks and social distancing are required at both events. Follow Black Coffee Northwest on Instagram for details @blackcoffeenw.
JUNETEENTH EVENTS
Saturday, June 19, 10:00am - 2:00pm
Black Business Marketplace at Black Coffee Northwest (16743 Aurora Ave N, 98133)
Saturday, June 19, 2:30 - 4:30pm
View the mural and meet the artists at Midvale Ave N and N 178th St, 98133
This project was made possible through the collaborative efforts of ShoreLake Arts and the City of Shoreline with help from the staff at Black Coffee Northwest.
