Help for Gardeners: Ask a Master Gardener video and email clinics
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Gardeners can speak live with a Master Gardener and share images of problems or concerns.
Video Clinics operate every Tuesday, from 7pm to 8:30pm, and Saturday, from 11:30am to 1pm, through October 16, 2021. (All times Pacific Daylight Time.)
Our Email Clinic is open year-round. Gardeners can send email messages with questions and photos to ask-a-mastergardener@live.com.
Information for both Clinics, including the video link, is at https://extension.wsu.edu/king/ask-a-master-gardener/
The Master Gardener Foundation is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit, supporting the work and activities of the Master Gardener Program
