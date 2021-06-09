Help for Gardeners: Ask a Master Gardener video and email clinics

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The King County Master Gardeners continue to answer home gardeners' questions in their live Video Clinics twice each week.

Gardeners can speak live with a Master Gardener and share images of problems or concerns. 

Video Clinics operate every Tuesday, from 7pm to 8:30pm, and Saturday, from 11:30am to 1pm, through October 16, 2021. (All times Pacific Daylight Time.)

Our Email Clinic is open year-round. Gardeners can send email messages with questions and photos to ask-a-mastergardener@live.com.

Information for both Clinics, including the video link, is at https://extension.wsu.edu/king/ask-a-master-gardener/

The Master Gardener Foundation is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit, supporting the work and activities of the Master Gardener Program



