Following the Healy: Adventures of an icebreaker

Here we can see the helicopter hovering over the flight deck as they prepare for a Helicopter In-Flight Refueling (HIFR). Photo by LTJG Colin Fenster





By Diane Hettrick

Photo notes by ENS Maddie Colwell





The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy was recently in our waters testing out a new engine after a year long refurbishment. They were unusual for us in that they anchored overnight.





The Landing Signal Officer (yellow shirt) directs a Vertical Replenishment (VERTREP). In this instance we practiced by using 150 pounds of fenders while the helicopter remains in a hover.

Photo by LTJG Colin Fenster





They are an icebreaker, getting ready for a trip through the Arctic. They also have a Facebook page and great articles.





We watch so many different types of vessels coming and going past our Puget Sound shore. I thought it would be fun to follow one of them on their journey. I contacted the Healy and they were delighted.





Here is a Helicopter In-Flight Refueling in action! You can see the Landing Signal Officer (yellow shirt) telling the helicopter to remain in a hover while the rest of the people on the flight deck handle the fuel hose. Photo by LTJG Colin Fenster





So we'll be riding along with them.





On June 4, 2021 after testing the motor off Shoreline, they were at the Air Station in Port Angeles.



