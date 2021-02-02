You’re Invited to the Third Place Commons Finally 21 Party!
It’s 2021, Third Place Commons is turning 21, and it’s officially time to celebrate!
You are cordially invited to the Third Place Commons Finally 21 Online Party and Fundraiser on Saturday, March 6, from 5 - 6:15pm.
Of course, you may remember the Third Place Commons fundraising breakfast, which is normally an annual tradition. But everyone knows, when you turn 21, you don’t have “a breakfast,” you have a party!
Another great reason to party? The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is turning Sweet 16! So it’s a big birthday year!
This festive fundraiser will be a short, sweet shindig with music and dance performances, party room social time, and plenty of fun – all wrapped up in time for dinner and the rest of your Saturday evening plans!
Tickets to the big event come in two levels: “Party Passes” for $25 per person and “Party Hearty Passes,” which come with a t-shirt, for $50 per person. (Read more about the party passes and t-shirts here.)
Take the Challenge! Starting next week, watch out for fun, weekly challenges leading up to the big event to get you in the spirit and ready to party.
So have a cocktail, or a cup of tea, and some fun with your Commons community while raising vital funds for Third Place Commons and the LFP Farmers Market. Get your Party Passes here!
And if you’re missing the market and visiting with friends inside the Commons, be sure to check out the online calendar for all the free online TPC At Home programs available to connect with your Commons community in virtual space until it’s safe to meet again in person.
Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years.
In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space. To learn more, or to make a gift to support the Commons and the market, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org
