Take the Finally 21 Challenge from Third Place Commons
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
The Third Place Commons Finally 21 Online Party and Fundraiser is just under a month away, and to warm up for the party, it’s time to “Take the Challenge!”
Yes, Third Place Commons is celebrating its 21st birthday this year and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is turning Sweet 16. And what better time to have a party? Especially one that will raise vital funds to support the Commons and the market while keeping things fun, fresh, and fast!
Each week from now until the big party on Saturday, March 6th, Third Place Commons will send you on a search for something fun to get you in the party spirit. From the Commons to the LFP Farmers Market to your own personal walk down memory lane, this scavenger hunt will prepare you well for the festivities to come.
Challenge #1: THE MEMORY CHALLENGE
Find something that evokes a fond memory of Third Place Commons. Perhaps it's your LFP Farmers Market shirt (don't have one? Order it here), a picture from a performance, or a selfie of you at the Commons.
Maybe it’s something from the kids’ costumes while trick-or-treating at the Commons, a game you played with friends, or an artwork you made while hanging out? Whatever it is, you’ll have an opportunity to share during the party!
Tickets come in two options. Standard Party Passes are $25 per person, or you can grab a Party Hearty Pass for $50 per person and get your choice of a Commons or farmers market t-shirt (two color choices for each) along with your party access. (Most options come in sizes XS to 4XL.)
Plus, if you order your Party Hearty Passes by this Friday, February 12th, you’ll get your shirts in time to show them off at the big event! So get your party passes here. (Visit the event page to see the shirt option details.)
Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. To learn more, or to make a gift to support the Commons and the market, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org
