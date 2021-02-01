State vaccinates over 10,000 people at mass vaccination sites east of the mountains

The state of Washington set up four mass vaccination sites east of the mountains to increase access to vaccine across the state, ensure our plans are equitable, and protect those most at risk.









2,509 in Spokane

3,060 in Ridgefield

1,550 in Wenatchee

3,817 in Kennewick

People

They lined up in their vehicles for hours to drive through the two stations in the tent to get their shots. In Benton County, the line of cars snaked through the fairgrounds parking lot.



Numbers of vaccinations administered:People registered for appointments and had their proof of eligibility from the state's Phase Finder site in hand.

More than 10,000 people got COVID-19 vaccine at the sites during its first week. The sites are now taking reservations for a second week.Thanks to the hard work of DOH, the Washington National Guard, and local and private sector partners, as of January 29, more than 10,000 people got their COVID-19 vaccine at mass vaccination sites.