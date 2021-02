State vaccinates over 10,000 people at mass vaccination sites east of the mountains

The state of Washington set up four mass vaccination sites east of the mountains to increase access to vaccine across the state, ensure our plans are equitable, and protect those most at risk.

2,509 in Spokane

3,060 in Ridgefield

1,550 in Wenatchee

3,817 in Kennewick





They lined up in their vehicles for hours to drive through the two stations in the tent to get their shots. In Benton County, the line of cars snaked through the fairgrounds parking lot.









Numbers of vaccinations administered:People registered for appointments and had their proof of eligibility from the state's Phase Finder site in hand.