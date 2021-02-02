Local students achieve academic distinction at Whitman College

Tuesday, February 2, 2021


WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Local students earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College.

This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.


HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HIGH SCHOOL

Lake Forest Park

Linnea Coleman, Shorecrest High School
Sylvia Wang, Shorecrest High School

Seattle

Michael Lans, Ingraham High School
Olivia Wing, Ingraham High School

Shoreline

Avery Mangel, Shorewood High School


About Whitman College: Situated within the rich and complex landscape and history of the Walla Walla Valley, Whitman College provides a rigorous liberal arts education of the highest quality to passionate and engaged students from diverse backgrounds. 

Whitman students develop their intellectual and creative capacities in a supportive scholarly community that prioritizes student learning within and beyond our classrooms. We help each student translate their deep local, regional, and global experiences into ethical and meaningful lives of purpose.



