Local students achieve academic distinction at Whitman College



WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Local students earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College.





This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.



HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HIGH SCHOOL



Lake Forest Park



Linnea Coleman, Shorecrest High School

Sylvia Wang, Shorecrest High School



Seattle



Michael Lans, Ingraham High School

Olivia Wing, Ingraham High School



Shoreline



Avery Mangel, Shorewood High School







