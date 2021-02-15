Lights out for 2,900 Shoreline and LFP customers

Monday, February 15, 2021

 
City Light Power Outage map

When my lights flickered just after 11pm, I checked the power outage map and it was clear. I should not have expected the data to go up so quickly.

This outage is along the county line like Saturday's was but it is on the east of the freeway instead of the west. This one is huge - over 2900 customers. It happened all at once and City Light is showing it as one event.

There's a neighbor saying that a transformer blew but that is not necessarily the primary cause.

This is the only outage in the county right now.

Remember that tomorrow is a holiday and there's almost a foot of snow outside. Stay in bed and stay warm if you can.

Posted by DKH at 12:11 AM
