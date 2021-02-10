Crest Theatre opens Friday with all new movies













Schedule of Films and Showtimes: https://fal.cn/3diis

All enhanced safety protocols will remain in place including social distancing and increased cleaning and disinfecting procedures to ensure a safe environment for all staff, patrons and visitors.





And of course face masks will be required at all times.





Stay safe and healthy and we'll see you soon!













Landmark's Crest Cinema Center will reopen this Friday, February 12, 2021 with all new movies!