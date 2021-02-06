Coming Up at King County Council – Feb. 8-12



When the full King County council meets on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 Public Health will share another update on the COVID-19 pandemic in King County.





The full council will also receive the King County Metro 2020 System Evaluation, which will be a key document in updating Metro Service Guidelines later this year.









The full council will also receive the King County Metro 2020 System Evaluation, which will be a key document in updating Metro Service Guidelines later this year. The motion would ask that the state legislature take action to prohibit such activities going forward. Full council meets at 1pm on Tuesday, February 9. All meetings continue to be virtual to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Meetings can be livestreamed on KCTV unless otherwise stated. View meeting agendas and legislation here.















Additionally, the Council will consider a motion to condemn preferential COVID-19 vaccine appointments that some area hospitals reportedly offered to volunteers, major donors and board members.