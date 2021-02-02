Coming up at King County Council – Feb. 2-5

Tuesday, February 2, 2021


Public Health officials will share updates on COVID-19 vaccinations with the full council on Tuesday. Full council meets at 1pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

On the same note, the Committee of the Whole will on Wednesday hear updates on the Executive’s response to the pandemic from Dwight Dively, director of the Office of Performance, Strategy and Budget. The Committee of the Whole meets at 9:30am on Wednesday, February 3.

Members of the Law and Justice Committee will hear an update on COVID-19 public health compliance in King County Courts and Jails. Superior Court judges Jim Rogers and Julie Spector, District Court Judge Susan Mahoney, Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg and other representatives of public defense and health will present the update. The committee meets at 9:30am on Tuesday, February 2.

All meetings continue to be virtually to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Meetings can be livestreamed on KCTV unless otherwise stated. View meeting agendas and legislation here.



