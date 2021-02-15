2021 property tax statements coming soon

Property tax statement

Property tax statements for 2021 will be mailed to King County taxpayers on or around February 15. If a mortgage lender pays your taxes, tax statement details are forwarded to them.





If you pay your property taxes yourself and you have not received a statement by March 1, request a tax statement online at , request a tax statement online at kingcounty.gov/PropertyTax , contact King County Treasury Operations at propertytax.customerservice@kingcounty.gov , or call 206-263-2890.





If participating owners also have a mortgage, they need to notify their lender about the payment plan agreement. The program is administered through a third-party vendor and monthly payments are credited to the property tax account once the terms of the payment plan are met.



For taxpayers participating in a 2021 payment plan, King County is currently waiving the $75 program setup fee for qualified taxpayers, but participants will need to pay a monthly processing fee charged by the vendor.





Those taking part in the program will also need to pay interest of one percent (1%) each month on the outstanding amount of their tax bill, as required by Washington state law. However, the three percent (3%) penalty applied annually on June 1 for outstanding property taxes is waived for those enrolled in a payment plan.





payment plan for 2021 taxes can be made for a term of up to 18 months. For more information on the program, visit



King County's in-person services are still suspended due to COVID-19, but the Treasury website at



For information about property tax relief programs for seniors and people with disabilities, visit





can be made for a term of up to 18 months. For more information on the program, visit kingcounty.gov/PaymentPlans or email paymentplans@kingcounty.gov King County'sdue to COVID-19, but the Treasury website at kingcounty.gov/PropertyTax lists other ways residents can access services. Taxpayers can also use that link to sign up for text and email reminders about their property taxes.For information about, visit TaxRelief.kingcounty.gov , email Exemptions.Assessments@kingcounty.gov , or call 206-296-3920.

This deadline will not be extended, unlike in 2020 when a one-time extension was implemented due to the then-emerging COVID-19 pandemic. The Pierce and Snohomish county treasurers are also maintaining this deadline in their jurisdictions.. This program is available for real property homes, commercial businesses, land, and mobile homes in King County. To participate, property owners must sign an agreement with King County Treasury.