Location of the pedestrian death on a curved section of Richmond Beach Road. Google maps.







A pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was hit by a car and killed Wednesday evening, around 8:30pm, September 2, 2020 in the 300 block of Richmond Beach Road.



Shoreline Police say that the driver is cooperating with police and shows no signs of impairment.



The Sheriff's Office Major accident response and reconstruction (MARR) detectives are investigating.