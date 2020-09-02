Missing Shoreline woman found after a day and a half

Lin Ying Fong, shown here with her husband, was gone from home for a day and a half

but was found on Wednesday.



Lin Ying Fong, 75, of Shoreline, left home at 8am on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 to walk to Goldies on Aurora. She was last seen on N 175th. She was believed to be wearing the purple jacket she has on in this photo.She left her cell phone at home.She did not reach Goldies and did not return home.On Wednesday morning, King County Search and Rescue and Shoreline Police sent out missing person alerts by texts and phone calls.A member of the extended family, Niko Chanell Nakashima, posted notices to multiple social media sites.Around 7:30pm on Wednesday, Niko posted that Lin had been found and taken to Harborview. Reportedly she was found on the Interurban Trail, which is just a few blocks from her home.She was gone for a day and a half.