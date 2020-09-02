Missing Shoreline woman found after a day and a half

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Lin Ying Fong, shown here with her husband, was gone from home for a day and a half
but was found on Wednesday.


Lin Ying Fong, 75, of Shoreline, left home at 8am on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 to walk to Goldies on Aurora. She was last seen on N 175th. She was believed to be wearing the purple jacket she has on in this photo.

She left her cell phone at home.

She did not reach Goldies and did not return home.

On Wednesday morning, King County Search and Rescue and Shoreline Police sent out missing person alerts by texts and phone calls.

A member of the extended family, Niko Chanell Nakashima, posted notices to multiple social media sites.

Around 7:30pm on Wednesday, Niko posted that Lin had been found and taken to Harborview. Reportedly she was found on the Interurban Trail, which is just a few blocks from her home.

She was gone for a day and a half.




Posted by DKH at 10:37 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  