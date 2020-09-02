Witness to dumpster fire helps police identify and capture suspect
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
On Monday, August 31, 2020, around 11:30pm, a 911 caller reported a dumpster fire in a condo complex in the 19400 block of Aurora Ave North.
The 9-1-1 caller reported seeing a fire in the dumpster area of the complex and the person who had started it running away. While the fire department was being called, the call taker got a description of the suspect who was seen running northbound on Aurora.
Based on the description, Shoreline police were able to locate a man matching that description at the transit center, where he "attempted to hide his face" after being spotted by the deputy.
When interviewed, the suspect initially gave a fake name, however his true identity was revealed by the deputy's portable fingerprint scanner.
The witness positively identified the suspect. Another deputy watched surveillance video from the dumpster area and confirmed the man in custody was the person who started the fire.
When interviewed, the suspect claimed that he had accidentally started the fire while trying to light a "marijuana bowl" and once the fire started, he ran away from the scene.
The suspect was arrested for investigation of Arson and booked into the King County Jail.
