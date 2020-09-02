Shoreline couple taken in by classic puppy scam

A Shoreline couple called police on August 29, 2020 to report they were victims of fraud.

The couple told the deputy they contacted someone selling Yorkie puppies on Facebook. Two dogs were ordered and a $375 payment was sent through an online app. 

The couple was shown a photo of a shipping slip and told the dogs would arrive on August 24th.

The dogs never arrived. 

Instead, the victims were sent threatening and graphic texts about what would happen to them if they didn't pay the suspect an additional $500.

No further money was sent and the victims blocked the suspect’s phone number to prevent further communication. The event was reported to the payment app, who said the money was wired to someone in the Dominican Republic. Unfortunately the victims could not recover their money.

Shoreline Police warn citizens to be very cautious when making purchases like this online. Anyone can open a fake social media account and the person behind the keyboard may have questionable intentions.


 


