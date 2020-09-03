Metro route 331 to be rerouted Thursday and Friday
Thursday, September 3, 2020
On Thursday, September 3 and Friday, September 4, 2020 from 7:30am until 4:00pm each day, Metro Route 331 will be rerouted off a portion of northbound Dayton Ave N and NW Richmond Beach Rd, due to construction near N 185th St.
During these times, Route 331 heading toward the Kenmore Park and Ride will travel instead via N 185th St, 3rd Ave NW and then on to its regular route. Riders may board or exit at the regular stops on Dayton Ave N south of N 185th St or on 3rd Ave NW north of NW Richmond Beach Rd.
Heading toward Shoreline Community College, Route 331 is not affected and all regular stops are served.
Visit Metro’s Service Advisories page for information about revised bus service, routing and stops for planned construction or events. Transit reroute start and end times may be subject to change.
