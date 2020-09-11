Jazz Vespers Sunday





Welcome Clarence Penn , renowned jazz drummer, and Ike Sturm , classical and jazz bassist. Penn‘s strength is his diverse music repertoire as soloist, sideman, in large and small ensembles, and as a sought after music faculty member.





Sturm Is the Music Director for Jazz at Saint Peter’s Church in Manhattan. In addition to his leadership with the jazz programs at the church, Sturm is a composer and recently released an album with his band, Endless Field. Sturm uses music to promote environmental activism and awareness.



Join Sturm, Penn, Jean Chaumont and others this Sunday, 5-6pm, streaming live. The program will include a reflection by Kim Herbert, Youth Director, Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church.













Months ago when the theme of climate change was selected for this Jazz Vespers event, we had no idea how relevant it would be. As we lift our thoughts and prayers for many who are suffering the impacts of the wildfires in the west, may these moments of music be a respite for our souls.The program this Sunday looks to be fabulous!