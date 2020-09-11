Smoke arrived as scheduled - drone views

Friday, September 11, 2020

Aerial photography copyright Marc Weinberg


It wasn't as bad a predicted, but there's still plenty of smoke in the air obscuring the mountains and filtering the sun.

Here are a few photos and drone images that contributors have sent in.

Marc Weinberg's 400 foot view looks up Aurora. The Alexan apartments on the left look like they are nearing completion. The smoke is not so thick by the Blue Bridges but looking to the north it is a solid looking cloud.

Screen shot from Kunal Grover's video


Kunal Grover took a drone video over Lake Forest Park and Kenmore Friday morning. The mountains are gone and there is only a bit of Lake Washington in view, even from several hundred feet up. You can see his video HERE

Photo by Carl Dinse

Carl Dinse's photo looks south from 195th, where the smoke seems more concentrated.





Posted by DKH at 3:11 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  