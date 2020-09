Smoke arrived as scheduled - drone views

Aerial photography copyright Marc Weinberg

Screen shot from Kunal Grover's video

Photo by Carl Dinse

It wasn't as bad a predicted, but there's still plenty of smoke in the air obscuring the mountains and filtering the sun.Here are a few photos and drone images that contributors have sent in.Marc Weinberg's 400 foot view looks up Aurora. The Alexan apartments on the left look like they are nearing completion. The smoke is not so thick by the Blue Bridges but looking to the north it is a solid looking cloud.Kunal Grover took a drone video over Lake Forest Park and Kenmore Friday morning. The mountains are gone and there is only a bit of Lake Washington in view, even from several hundred feet up. You can see his video HERE Carl Dinse's photo looks south from 195th, where the smoke seems more concentrated.