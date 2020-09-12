Dunn Gardens is open Monday - Saturday for one-hour private visits in keeping with recommendations from the Washington State Department of Health.





Dunn Gardens Photo by Jack Broom









We’re all mindful of the need to maintain social distancing, that said, we believe mental health is important as well, and what better place “to get healthy” than Dunn Gardens? We are currently offering two ways to visit The Gardens:



Private Member Visits: Members and up to four guests are encouraged to register for one-hour visits. Members are regularly sent a link to sign-up to have the place to themselves. This is a wonderful way to enjoy a picnic a little photography or painting, or just stroll to see the latest blooms.

Non-Members: Non-members can call or email the office to reserve a private one-hour visit. A maximum of four guests will be allowed at a time. Cost is $10 per person.

Protocol: We ask that guests adhere to social distancing and mask guidelines. Pets are not allowed in The Gardens.



Contact: Call 206-362-0933 or email Protocol: We ask that guests adhere to social distancing and mask guidelines. Pets are not allowed in The Gardens.Contact: Call 206-362-0933 or email info@dunngardens.org to book a tour or become a member.





Dunn Gardens is located at 13533 Northshire Rd NW, Seattle, WA 98177



















