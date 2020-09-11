Elks drive-thru dinner Saturday features Center Cut Pork Chop

Friday, September 11, 2020

Dinner line at the Shoreline Elks
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Elks Drive-Thru Center Cut Pork Chop dinner on Saturday 9/12. This dinner will benefit the Elks Therapy Program for Children. The Emblem Club will be offering desserts, too.

Center Cut Pork Chop dinner $15 (includes potatoes and veggies)

Dessert 1 for $3 or 2 for $5

First come first serve. Cash/Check only. No RSVPs.
We start serving at 5:00pm, and stop when we run out of dinners! Get there early!

As a special thanks -- We thank those that participated in our June 6th Drive-Thru dinner -- with your help we raised $850 for the North Helpline Food Bank!




Posted by DKH at 2:26 PM
