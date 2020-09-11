On the trail to Hidden Lake

Friday, September 11, 2020

Photo by Jo Simmons


Hidden Lake is a man-made water body partially within Shoreview Park. The lake was built in 1920 when Boeing Creek was dammed to create a private fishing pond and small hatchery for Bill Boeing.

At this time the creek's watershed was largely undeveloped. Since then, major development along Aurora Avenue N has greatly increased storm runoff flows to the creek. Increased flows, in turn, have caused erosion issues within the Boeing Creek ravine. Studies have found that ravine side slope soil washed down into the creek by erosion ends up as sediment in Hidden Lake.

The City will be removing the dam and restoring Boeing Creek through the area. The trails are in Shoreview Park.

More information about the project here.




