Spots available at a free teen camp
Thursday, July 9, 2020
Shoreline Teen Center Camp, serving ages 14-18 years old, is a new and fun camp experience at the Richmond Highlands Park, 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline 98133
Participants will enjoy fun in this uniquely themed day camp. Teen Center will bring a different experience to each week, from arts and crafts to cooking.
Camp has started and runs Tuesday through Friday, 2:00-6:00pm. Each session is free! Register online HERE
If you have any questions about Shoreline Teen Center Camp, contact Angela through email at aelliott@shorelinewa.gov
