Wear your mask and shop at the Shoreline Farmers Market Saturday





Keep yourself and your neighbors safe.

Face coverings are required.

Smiles are good, too!





Shoreline Farmers Market - 15415 Westminster Way N - (155th and Aurora) Shoreline 98133 by the Bank of America. June 6 - October 3 2020 : Saturdays, 10am - 3pm





Check our updated list of vendors for this week and start your shopping list. We've got it all: apricots, cherry tomatoes, shallots, strawberries, beer, leafy greens, herbs, bee pollen, asparagus (end of season), fresh mozzarella, cherries, and beautiful sweet pea flowers.



Thank you for your continued support and make sure to snap some photos of your face covering and market haul and tag @shorelinefarmersmarket to share your support.







It's amazing how you can feel someone's smile, even through a mask. We thank everyone for their continued cooperation in wearing a face covering while shopping at the Shoreline Farmers Market. If you forget your mask don't worry- we'll have extra at the entrance.