Reservations now open for many State Parks roofed accommodations
Thursday, July 9, 2020
|The Engineer's House at Fort Flagler was built in 1896
Washington State Parks announces that cabins, yurts and other roofed accommodations in more than 30 state parks are now open and available to reserve.
These facilities are located in diverse state park landscapes across Washington — from the coast to Hood Canal, Puget Sound, San Juan Islands, Cascades forests, Columbia Gorge, Okanogan Valley, shrub-steppe Ice Age flood lands and the Spokane area.
Roofed accommodations at state parks include cabins, vacation homes, yurts and rustic shelters. Teepees, platform tents and even a fire lookout fall into the “rustic shelter” category.
Roofed accommodations will be cleaned and sanitized to COVID-19 standards between uses. To give staff adequate time for these safety procedures, check-in time is now 4pm instead of 2:30pm. Check-out time is still 11am.
Those staying at cabins, rustic shelters and many vacation houses must bring their own bedding, linens and towels. More details about which vacation homes do provide linens are here.
Reservations can be made online or by phone at 888-CAMPOUT (888-226-7688).
Some helpful links:
- Status of state parks (which parks are open for day-use only, camping and roofed accommodations, and which are closed). This information is updated as soon as parks’ status change.
- State Parks COVID-19 response page with guidelines for responsible recreation and frequently asked questions.
0 comments:
Post a Comment