Next pop-up drive-in movie July 25 at Shorewood - get tickets now

Presented by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council

The Pop-Up Drive-In Series at Shorewood High School Parking Lot

Saturday, July 25, 2020

Car arrival 8-9pm - film at 9:15pm

Screening the 1960 classic comedy horror film,"Feed me!"Tickets are now on-sale HERE - $25 per car. Tickets sold out last time!Car arrival will be from 8-9pm. And the film will begin at 9:15pm. Runtime is an 1hr 15m.

The venue is the Shorewood High School parking lot. Shorewood is on the west side, very close to Aurora and City Hall. 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline 98133 Thank you to our wonderful sponsors and supporters! Jack Malek Real Estate Shoreline Public Schools , and the Gloria Bryce Endowment Fund!Due to Covid-19, we will be spacing cars out and requiring all attendees to wear masks/cloth coverings and physically distance yourself if you are outside of your vehicle at any moment during the film. A Honey Bucket will be available at the event.