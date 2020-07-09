Next pop-up drive-in movie July 25 at Shorewood - get tickets now
Thursday, July 9, 2020
|Little Shop of Horrors (original version)
Presented by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council
The Pop-Up Drive-In Series at Shorewood High School Parking Lot
Saturday, July 25, 2020
Car arrival 8-9pm - film at 9:15pm
Screening the 1960 classic comedy horror film, The Little Shop of Horrors! "Feed me!"
Tickets are now on-sale HERE - $25 per car. Tickets sold out last time!
And just to clarify, this is the original version of Little Shop of Horrors. One of Jack Nicholson's earliest appearances.
Car arrival will be from 8-9pm. And the film will begin at 9:15pm. Runtime is an 1hr 15m.
The venue is the Shorewood High School parking lot. Shorewood is on the west side, very close to Aurora and City Hall. 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline 98133
Thank you to our wonderful sponsors and supporters! Jack Malek Real Estate, City of Shoreline Parks and Rec, Port of Seattle, Shoreline Film Office, Shoreline Public Schools, and the Gloria Bryce Endowment Fund!
Due to Covid-19, we will be spacing cars out and requiring all attendees to wear masks/cloth coverings and physically distance yourself if you are outside of your vehicle at any moment during the film. A Honey Bucket will be available at the event.
Support local businesses and buy takeout/delivery before the show: HERE
Questions? Email Terri at programs@shorelinearts.net
