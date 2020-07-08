Puget Sound Energy update for customers who may be struggling financially due to COVID-19 crisis

Puget Sound Energy statement for its customers







We will not be disconnecting customers for non-payment during this time.

We received approval from the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission for a waiver that allows PSE to waive late fees.

We will work with our customers on options such as payment plans and choosing a new bill due date.

We have multiple bill payment assistance programs available to income-qualified customers.

In order to help our community partners, the PSE Foundation, which is a nonprofit entity operating independently of PSE but helps communities PSE serves, has donated $250,000 to support relief efforts in the community through the Seattle Foundation as well as donating to food banks to cover emergency preparations.

We’re here to help during the pandemic.

Helping Small Business Customers:



We know some of our business customers might be worried about paying their bills. Here are measurable actions we’ve taken on behalf of our customers:

Help for your small-medium business.

As a provider of an essential service, we are working to ensure we are here for our customers, our community and our employees as coronavirus impacts the region. Need financial assistance and support for your energy bill? We know some customers might be worried about paying their bills.