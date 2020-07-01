Portfolio show from Visual Communication Technology Club is online



The Visual Communication Technology Club (VCT) of Shoreline Community College puts on an annual community event to showcase the creative work of Shoreline VCT students.





And although it was cancelled for this year, you can still see their impressive pieces HERE





The site is sponsored by the VCT Club and was designed by student, Tara Matthews.





Take a look around and be awed!





Visual Communications Artists at Shoreline Community College design with a purpose, creating art that works.





Students study foundational skills and principles for a range of multimedia disciplines while gaining specialized training or degree in a focused area of expertise: graphic design, animation and video, game art, or project management.











