Portfolio show from Visual Communication Technology Club is online

Wednesday, July 1, 2020


The Visual Communication Technology Club (VCT) of Shoreline Community College puts on an annual community event to showcase the creative work of Shoreline VCT students.

And although it was cancelled for this year, you can still see their impressive pieces HERE

The site is sponsored by the VCT Club and was designed by student, Tara Matthews.

Take a look around and be awed! 

Visual Communications Artists at Shoreline Community College design with a purpose, creating art that works. 

Students study foundational skills and principles for a range of multimedia disciplines while gaining specialized training or degree in a focused area of expertise: graphic design, animation and video, game art, or project management.



Posted by DKH at 1:37 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  