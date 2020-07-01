Online: Creativity Kit Challenge!





Tuesdays, July 7, 14 and 21 and August 11, 18 and 25, 10am

Ages 5 to 8 with adult, siblings welcome.









Your home is your Creativity Kit!





Before we meet, gather whatever recyclables you have (toilet paper rolls, popsicle sticks, yogurt or other plastic containers, boxes, straws) and some art supplies (construction paper, markers or crayons, scissors, glue and tape) and get ready to get creative!





We will start with a favorite folktale. Then we’ll imagine our own solutions to the problem in the story. There is no wrong answer. Create and share with us!



Space is limited. Register for each session separately to receive a Zoom link by email. Register as (1) attendee for the household. Link will be sent by 9pm the evening before the program.



Register at: https://bit.ly/2Yzz7bQ for the July 7 program.

Register at: https://bit.ly/3eBwVWI for the July 14 program.

Register at: https://bit.ly/3eCqLpv for the July 21 program.

You can also sign up for the August sessions at https://kcls.org

This free program is offered by the King County Library















