Low tide Saturday

Monday, July 6, 2020

Photo by Lee Lageschulte


There was a -3 foot tide on Saturday, so Lee Lageschulte headed to the Edmonds Beach to get some photos.

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

I'm not sure what the attraction is that makes people want to wade in a kelp bed, but the most interesting sea life lives around docks and rocks.

Photo by Lee Lageschulte


No one can complain about lack of social distancing. This woman brought her own chair to sit and enjoy the day at the beach. At first I thought she was reading a book, then I thought she might be knitting - but I'm afraid she was just looking at her phone!

--Diane






Posted by DKH at 3:45 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  