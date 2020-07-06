Low tide Saturday

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

--Diane





















There was a -3 foot tide on Saturday, so Lee Lageschulte headed to the Edmonds Beach to get some photos.I'm not sure what the attraction is that makes people want to wade in a kelp bed, but the most interesting sea life lives around docks and rocks.No one can complain about lack of social distancing. This woman brought her own chair to sit and enjoy the day at the beach. At first I thought she was reading a book, then I thought she might be knitting - but I'm afraid she was just looking at her phone!