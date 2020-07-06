Low tide Saturday
Monday, July 6, 2020
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
There was a -3 foot tide on Saturday, so Lee Lageschulte headed to the Edmonds Beach to get some photos.
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
I'm not sure what the attraction is that makes people want to wade in a kelp bed, but the most interesting sea life lives around docks and rocks.
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
No one can complain about lack of social distancing. This woman brought her own chair to sit and enjoy the day at the beach. At first I thought she was reading a book, then I thought she might be knitting - but I'm afraid she was just looking at her phone!
--Diane
